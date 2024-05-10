24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform magnetic field that has a magnitude strength value of about 7 x 10⁻³ T passes through a rectangle that has the following dimensions: a width that is equal to 12 cm and a height that is equal to 18 cm. What would be the magnetic flux in the face of this rectangle at an angle equivalent to 60 degrees about these field lines?
