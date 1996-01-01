25. Electric Potential
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a thin rod with an insulating property and a charge Q. This rod is shaped into a quarter-circle with a radius of R, as illustrated below. Formulate an equation for the electric potential at the center of this quarter-circle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2kQ / R
B
kQ / (2R)
C
kQ / R²
D
kQ / R