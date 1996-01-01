25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two point charges are located on the x-axis. The first charge is -q and is located at -d, while the second charge is +q and is located at +d. Derive an expression for the components of the electric field vector E along the x-axis and y-axis due to the two charges where d << x and y.
Two point charges are located on the x-axis. The first charge is -q and is located at -d, while the second charge is +q and is located at +d. Derive an expression for the components of the electric field vector E along the x-axis and y-axis due to the two charges where d << x and y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ex = (6kgdxy) / [x2 + y2]5/2
Ey = [2kqd(2x2 - y2)] / [x2+y2]5/2
B
Ex = - (6kgdxy) / [x2 + y2]5/2
Ey = [2kqd(2x2-y2)] / [x2+y2]5/2
C
Ex = [2kqd(2x2-y2)] / [x2+y2]5/2
Ey = (6kqdxy) / [x2 + y2]5/2
D
Ex = - [2kqd(2x2-y2)] / [x2+y2]5/2
Ey = - (6kqdxy) / [x2 + y2]5/2