17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child is playing with a clown toy of mass 0.55 kg attached to the free end of a spring. The other end of the spring is fixed. The clown toy is oscillating 3.5 times per second with an amplitude of 0.25 m. Given that at the beginning, the clown toy was at a maximum distance from the equilibrium position, determine the equation that models the motion of the clown toy.
