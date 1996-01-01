12. Rotational Kinematics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular tabletop has a radius of 1 m. You want to print a spiral decoration whose radius increases outward by spinning the top. The printing head has a constant linear printing speed of 50 mm/s. The decoration starts at an inner radius of 0.10m and ends at an outer radius of 0.90 m. Determine the angular speed of the tabletop when printing the innermost and outermost parts of the decoration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ωin = 500 rad/s; ωin = 55.6 rad/s
B
ωin = 2.0 rad/s; ωin = 17.9 rad/s
C
ωin = 0.50 rad/s; ωin = 0.056 rad/s
D
ωin = 0.0050 rad/s; ωin = 0.045 rad/s