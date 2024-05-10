18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Wave Intensity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Engineers are conducting tests on a lighthouse. They measure the intensities of the light wave emitted from the lighthouse at two positions, 15 km and 25 km away. What is the ratio of the intensities at the two positions?
