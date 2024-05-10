The displacement of a ripple traveling through a shallow pool is described by:

﻿ D 1 = 5.1 sin ⁡ ( 0.96 y − 25 t + 3.2 ) D_1=5.1\sin (0.96y-25t+3.2) D1​=5.1sin(0.96y−25t+3.2)﻿, where ﻿ D 1 D_1 D1​﻿ and ﻿ y y y﻿ are in centimeters and ﻿ t t t﻿ is in seconds. Determine an equation for a ripple moving in the opposite direction that will form a standing wave when combined with this one.