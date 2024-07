The displacement of a ripple traveling through a shallow pool is described by:

 D 1 = 5.1 sin ⁡ ( 0.96 y − 25 t + 3.2 ) D_1=5.1\sin (0.96y-25t+3.2) D1​=5.1sin(0.96y−25t+3.2), where  D 1 D_1 D1​ and  y y y are in centimeters and  t t t is in seconds. Determine an equation for a ripple moving in the opposite direction that will form a standing wave when combined with this one.