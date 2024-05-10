18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
The displacement of a ripple traveling through a shallow pool is described by:
D1=5.1sin(0.96y−25t+3.2), where D1 and y are in centimeters and t is in seconds. Determine an equation for a ripple moving in the opposite direction that will form a standing wave when combined with this one.
The displacement of a ripple traveling through a shallow pool is described by:
D1=5.1sin(0.96y−25t+3.2), where D1 and y are in centimeters and t is in seconds. Determine an equation for a ripple moving in the opposite direction that will form a standing wave when combined with this one.