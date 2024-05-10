20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Helium gas is filled in a cylinder to a pressure of 150 atm at a temperature of 35 °C. The cylinder is then placed in a cooler environment, and after some time, the pressure gauge reads 140 atm. Assuming the volume of the cylinder remains constant and that no gas escapes or is added, what is the temperature of the cooler environment in °C?
