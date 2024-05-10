20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steam boiler operates at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 100°C, and the steam is used to drive a turbine in a power plant. Compare the density of steam at these conditions using the actual density (0.598 kg/m³) with the density predicted by the ideal gas law. Explain any differences observed. Use: molecular mass of water vapor = 18g/mol.
