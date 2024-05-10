If you consider an average air molecule to have a diameter of around 0.29 nm, what percentage of the empty space do the air molecules occupy in your car? Assume that the average temperature on a typical day is 20° C and that the pressure in the car is equal to atmospheric pressure. [Hint: The Boltzmann constant is 1.38 × 10-23 J/K and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.]