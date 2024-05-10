18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the wave speed along a hanging chain as a function of the distance y, measured downward from the top where y equals 0. The chain is 4.0 meters long and hangs vertically due to its own weight.
