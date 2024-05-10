19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist is experimenting in his laboratory. He measures that a conical flask has a mass of 60 g when it's empty and weighs about 110 g after being completely filled up with water. When he fills it up using another liquid instead, it weighs around 160 g. What would be the specific gravity for this new liquid?
