24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine that you are studying a massive block of pure iron that weighs around 5 kilograms. You are aiming to calculate the total negative charge of all electrons found inside of this block. Additionally, you need to determine the overall electrical neutrality of this particular block. Note that Iron has a atomic weight of approximately 56 atomic mass units per mole, and contains 26 electrons per atom.
