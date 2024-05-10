20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A copper fragment heats up and melts as it enters the atmosphere of Venus. What minimum velocity must the fragment have had before entering the Venusian atmosphere if its initial temperature was -110°C? Assume the melting point of copper is 1100°C, the specific heat capacity of copper is 390 J/kg·°C, and the latent heat of fusion of copper is 2.1 × 105 J/kg.
