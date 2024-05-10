20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
Heat Transfer
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Calculate the power radiated by an aluminum ball with an emissivity of 0.1 and a radius of 15 cm at a temperature of 50°C. (ii) Determine the net rate of energy flow out of the ball, if it is placed in a box where the sides of the box are kept at 10°C.
