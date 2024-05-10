11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solar panel generates an average power output of 150 watts from sunlight hitting its surface perpendicularly during peak hours; calculate the reaction force experienced by the solar panel due to emitted infrared radiation, assuming all generated energy is radiated away as infrared and is perpendicular to the surface.
