A barge delivering vegetable oil to a remote coastal village has a horizontal cross-sectional area of 2250 m² at the waterline. How much volume of oil (m³) was delivered when the oil was unloaded, and the barge rose 9.50 m higher in the seawater? [Hint: Surface seawater density is 1025 kg/m³ and the density of vegetable oil is 915 kg/m3].