33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a biomedical lab, researchers use a visible light microscope to analyze samples. The light from the microscope travels through the sample and back to a detector. The detector processes the received light in 1.5 ns. If the information must be obtained from the sample within 2.0 ns, what is the maximum thickness of the sample? The sample is embedded in a medium with an index of refraction of 1.4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 cm
B
4.3 cm
C
5.4 cm
D
8.7 cm