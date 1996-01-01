21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
2.50 g of nitrogen moves at an rms speed of 1150 m/s. The gas expands, doing 925 J of work to the surroundings, and absorbs 650. J of heat from the surrounding. Calculate the rms speed of the nitrogen molecules after this process.
1210 m/s
1090 m/s
787 m/s
1510 m/s