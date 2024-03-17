15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The limb in a cast weighs 16.0 kg and its centre of gravity is 36.0 cm from the pivot point. Calculate the mass required to balance the limb if the suspension cord is attached 79.0 cm from the pivot point.
