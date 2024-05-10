19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glycerin passes through a small pipe with a diameter of 2.2 mm and a length of 15 cm. Calculate the pressure difference needed to maintain a flow rate of 8 mL/min. Assume glycerin has a dynamic viscosity of 1.5 Pa·s.
