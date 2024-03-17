18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tsunami generates two types of waves: a primary wave that travels at 200 m/s and a secondary wave that travels at 100 m/s. If a warning system detects these waves arriving 15 minutes apart, calculate the distance from the tsunami's origin to the detection point.
A tsunami generates two types of waves: a primary wave that travels at 200 m/s and a secondary wave that travels at 100 m/s. If a warning system detects these waves arriving 15 minutes apart, calculate the distance from the tsunami's origin to the detection point.