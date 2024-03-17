14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
A marble ball attached to a string is revolving counterclockwise in a horizontal circle of radius Ro with uniform angular acceleration α. The position vector r of the marble ball is given by: r̄ = î Ro cos Φ + ĵ Ro sin Φ where Φ = ωit + (1/2)αt2, where ωi denotes the initial angular velocity of the marble ball and t is the time elapsed. Given that the mass of the marble ball is m, using τ̅ = r̄ × F̅, find the torque acting on it. Hint: First find the tangential acceleration at of the marble ball.
