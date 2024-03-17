A marble ball attached to a string is revolving counterclockwise in a horizontal circle of radius R o with uniform angular acceleration α. The position vector r of the marble ball is given by: r̄ = î R o cos Φ + ĵ R o sin Φ where Φ = ω i t + (1/2)αt2, where ω i denotes the initial angular velocity of the marble ball and t is the time elapsed. Given that the mass of the marble ball is m, using τ̅ = r̄ × F̅, find the torque acting on it. Hint: First find the tangential acceleration a t of the marble ball.