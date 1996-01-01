32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An incredibly bright LED spotlight shines upwards onto a lightweight, reflective aluminum sheet of mass m. If the sheet perfectly reflects all the light, calculate the minimum power P needed from the LED spotlight to keep the sheet floating in the air.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
c×m×g
B
c×m
C
m×g
D
c×F