A space agency is planning to launch a spacecraft from the equator of Mars. Given that Mars has a rotational speed of 0.98 rev/day, determine the escape velocity required in order for the spacecraft to lift off and to exit Mars's gravitational pull. [Hint: The mass and the radius of Mars are 6.4 × 1023 kg and 3.4 × 106 m respectively. Note that rotational speed of 0.98 rev/day, is equivalent to one Earth day rotation.]