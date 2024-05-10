20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist is measuring a 450 ml sample of ethanol that is required for an experiment using a graduated cylinder that is calibrated at a temperature of 25°C. Calculate the error in measurement if the ethanol and cylinder are at a temperature of 45°C, assuming that there is no expansion of the cylinder. [Hint: the coefficient of volume expansion for ethanol is β = 0.0011 /°C.]
