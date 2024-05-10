The term (V-nb) is used in Van Der Waal's equation, where V stands for total volume and b is the volume occupied by one mole of molecules themselves, thus making it unavailable for gas particles to move around in. Here n denotes the number of moles and b is a constant specific to each gas. For carbon dioxide, b equals approximately 4.3 × 10-5 m3/mol. What would be your estimation for carbon dioxide's molecular diameter?