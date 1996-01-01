2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
An RC car is in motion, and the photographer uses the burst mode photo feature to capture the moving subject. He took one frame per second. The given figure shows the motion diagram of the RC car. Draw its position-versus-time graph.
An RC car is in motion, and the photographer uses the burst mode photo feature to capture the moving subject. He took one frame per second. The given figure shows the motion diagram of the RC car. Draw its position-versus-time graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D