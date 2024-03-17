A robotic arm in a manufacturing facility is designed to transport materials by rapidly spinning them in a circular path before releasing them onto a conveyor belt. The arm picks up a material packet of mass 0.8 kg and accelerates it from rest, completing 4.0 revolutions before releasing the packet at a speed of 20.0 m/s. The circular path has a radius of 1.0 m. Assuming a uniform rate of increase in angular velocity, calculate the centripetal acceleration of the material packet just before its release. Ignore the effects of air resistance.