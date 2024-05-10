20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Volume Thermal Expansion
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have a 15 cm high copper cylinder with a diameter of 5 cm along a plane at right angles to the axis of the cylinder. The piece behaves as a two-dimensional circular object. The initial temperature of the piece is 25°C. Calculate the percentage change in volume of the cylindrical piece when heated to 75°C. Assume the coefficient of volumetric expansion for copper is 51×10−6/°C.
You have a 15 cm high copper cylinder with a diameter of 5 cm along a plane at right angles to the axis of the cylinder. The piece behaves as a two-dimensional circular object. The initial temperature of the piece is 25°C. Calculate the percentage change in volume of the cylindrical piece when heated to 75°C. Assume the coefficient of volumetric expansion for copper is 51×10−6/°C.