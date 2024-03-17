In a nitrogen molecule (N₂), consider a situation where one nitrogen atom is fixed in place, and the other nitrogen atom is bonded to it with a spring-like chemical bond. When exposed to infrared light, tthe nitrogen atom that is not fixed vibrates with a frequency of 2.2 x 10¹³ Hz. If the vibrating nitrogen atom is replaced with a carbon atom, while the spring constant of the bond remains the same, determine the new frequency of vibration for this nitrogen-carbon molecule.