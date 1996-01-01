22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a hot summer day, a construction worker is laboring outdoors, and their body produces sweat to maintain a safe temperature. The evaporation of sweat absorbs heat, and at 35°C, the heat of vaporization for water is 40.7 × 105 J/kg. The worker's body produces 28 grams of sweat every minute as a result of intense physical activity. Determine the rate (in J/s) at which the worker's body can dissipate heat through sweat evaporation if all the sweat evaporates instead of dripping off.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.2 kW
B
2.4 kW
C
1.9 kW
D
1.7 kW