You oversee projects for a business that produces goods. A thin, uniform rod measuring 60.0 cm in length and weighing 0.400 kg is one of the machine parts being assembled on the assembly line. One of your engineers has suggested that you bend the rod at its center into a V-shape with a 30.0o angle at its vertex in order to lessen the moment of inertia. What would this bent rod's moment of inertia be at its vertex, which is an axis perpendicular to the plane of the V?