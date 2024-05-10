24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine someone wearing woolen socks walking across a carpet on a dry day. Due to the friction from their movement, their body accumulates a net charge of -45.0 μC. Calculate the number of excess electrons responsible for this charge accumulation and determine the resulting increase in their mass.
