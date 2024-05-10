21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a parallel universe, the behavior of gases is different. All other laws are similar to that of ours except the pressure of an ideal gas is inversely proportional to the cube of its volume at constant temperature and mass. Find the ideal gas law in this universe.
