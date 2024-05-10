20. Heat and Temperature
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15-g steel ball moving at a velocity of 230 m/s strikes a slender wall and exits the wall at a speed of 150 m/s. Calculate the increase in the steel ball's temperature if the ball absorbs 60% of the heat produced during this process. [Hint: The specific heat capacity of steel is 460 J/kg.°C].
