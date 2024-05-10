19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
19. Fluid Mechanics Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if water flow through a cylindrical pipe is laminar or turbulent when the average speed of water in the pipe (with a radius of 1.5 cm) is 50 cm/s. The density of water is 1000 kg/m³ and its viscosity is 1.0×10−3 Pa⋅s . The onset of turbulence occurs when the Reynolds number, Re, exceeds approximately 2000. The Reynolds number is defined as:
Re=η2vˉrρ
where vˉ is the average speed of the fluid, 𝜌 is its density, 𝜂 is its viscosity, and 𝑟 is the radius of the pipe.
Determine if water flow through a cylindrical pipe is laminar or turbulent when the average speed of water in the pipe (with a radius of 1.5 cm) is 50 cm/s. The density of water is 1000 kg/m³ and its viscosity is 1.0×10−3 Pa⋅s . The onset of turbulence occurs when the Reynolds number, Re, exceeds approximately 2000. The Reynolds number is defined as:
Re=η2vˉrρ
where vˉ is the average speed of the fluid, 𝜌 is its density, 𝜂 is its viscosity, and 𝑟 is the radius of the pipe.