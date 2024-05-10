Determine if water flow through a cylindrical pipe is laminar or turbulent when the average speed of water in the pipe (with a radius of 1.5 cm) is 50 cm/s. The density of water is 1000 kg/m³ and its viscosity is ﻿ 1.0 × 1 0 − 3 P a ⋅ s 1.0 \times 10^{-3} \mathrm{~Pa} \cdot \mathrm{s} 1.0×10−3 Pa⋅s﻿ . The onset of turbulence occurs when the Reynolds number, Re, exceeds approximately 2000. The Reynolds number is defined as:

﻿ R e = 2 v ˉ r ρ η R e=\frac{2 \bar{v} r \rho}{\eta} Re=η2vˉrρ​﻿