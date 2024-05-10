8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Elliptical Orbits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft follows a highly elliptical orbit around the Earth. At its nearest point, the spacecraft was 6410 km above the Earth's surface, moving at a speed of 7.8 km/s. What was the spacecraft’s speed at its farthest point, 36,000 km above the Earth's surface?[The mass of the Earth = 5.972 × 1024 kg.]
