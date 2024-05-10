A steel cup with a mass of 200 g initially at room temperature (20°C) is filled with hot tea weighing 0.60 kg. The tea is initially at its boiling point temperature (100°C). After some time, thermal equilibrium is reached at a temperature of 97°C. Using ∆S = ∫ dQ / T, compute the entropy change due to this process. Assume that the specific heat capacities for steel and water are 490 J/kg·K and 4180 J/kg·K, respectively.