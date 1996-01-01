30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
30. Induction and Inductance Motional EMF
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0 Ω iron resistor with a 5.0 x 10-5 kg mass is connected to a 0.20 A current for 20 seconds. Given the specific heat of iron is 449 J/kg K, calculate the temperature increase of the iron resistor.
A 2.0 Ω iron resistor with a 5.0 x 10-5 kg mass is connected to a 0.20 A current for 20 seconds. Given the specific heat of iron is 449 J/kg K, calculate the temperature increase of the iron resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
61 K
B
92 K
C
81 K
D
71 K