A diver spins in mid-air during a dive. The diver's body can be modeled as a solid cylinder which is ≈ 0.65 M including the diver's head, whereas his arms can be approximated and treated as thin rods equal to 0.20 M for both individual arms, noting that M is the total mass of the diver's body. Calculate how much faster the diver spins when he pulls in his arms towards his body. Assume that the length of each arm "r" is twice the value of the radius "R" of the cylindrical body.