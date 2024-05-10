A mountain reservoir supplies water to a town's hydroelectric power plant. The water from the reservoir flows down through a penstock with a height of 50 m to the turbines. The plant maintains a constant flow rate of 25 m3/s. Assuming that the conversion of the gravitational potential energy of the water to electrical energy is 100% efficient, calculate the amount of electrical power generated by the power plant. Use: g=9.8 m/s2 and density of water 𝜌=1000 kg/m3.