A physicist is doing some measurements on a sunflower that is directly facing the Sun on a bright sunny day. He finds that a petal of the sunflower weighs about 1.0 × 10-4 kg, and its specific heat capacity is 0.92 kcal/kg·K. Afterward, he calculates that the petal absorbs heat at a rate of 1.8 W. If his calculations and measurements are correct, what should be the rate of temperature rise of the sunflower petal? [Hint: Assume that 1 kcal = 4200 J.]