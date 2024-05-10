A horizontal rope is attached to a 70.0-Hz mechanical shaker with a small amplitude. The rope has a mass per unit length of ﻿ 3.0 × 1 0 − 4 k g m 3.0\times 10^{-4}\ \frac{kg}{m} 3.0×10−4 mkg​﻿. It extends over a fixed support located 1.75 m from the shaker, and a mass is attached to the rope's free end, as illustrated below. What mass m should be suspended from this end to form 7 loops of a standing wave? Assume the end at the shaker is a node.



