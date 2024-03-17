17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the oscillation frequency of a uniform rod that is 1.26 m long and has a mass M? The rod is hinged at one end and connected to a spring with a spring constant k at the other end. It is initially held horizontally and then allowed to perform small vertical oscillations. To determine the frequency, apply the torque equation about the hinge point when the oscillation is small.
