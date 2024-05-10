19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pool maintenance worker finds it takes too long to drain a swimming pool using a hose with a 1/2-inch diameter. By what factor will the time be reduced if they switch to using a hose with a 1-inch diameter? Assume all other conditions remain constant.
