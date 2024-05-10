A uniform horizontal sign post has a mass M and length L, and is fixed at one end to a vertical pole. A support cable, which makes an angle theta with the horizontal, stabilizes the sign post. A bird of mass ﻿ m m m﻿ lands on the post, positioned a distance ﻿ x x x﻿ from the pole. Determine the vertical and horizontal components of the force exerted by the sign post on its fixed point (pole) as a function of ﻿ x x x﻿ .