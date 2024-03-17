A daredevil performs on a rotating stunt platform with his arms outstretched. The moment of inertia with his arms outstretched is 3.5 kg.m2 and with his arms closed to his sides is 2.7 kg.m2. The stunt platform completes one rotation in 2.2 s when the daredevil's arms are fully extended and 1.7 s when the arms are closed. By calculating the change in the kinetic energy during the transitions from arms-down to arms-outstretched position, state whether it is easier for the daredevil to raise their arms while the platform is rotating or while it is stationary.