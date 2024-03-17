In a docking maneuver in space, a service module with a mass of 800 kg, moving at a relative speed of 2.0 m/s, approaches a stationary space station module with a mass of 2000 kg. The service module is equipped with a shock absorber mechanism, modeled as a perfectly elastic spring with a constant of 1200 N/m, designed to compress and absorb the impact without dissipating energy. Is this docking maneuver considered an elastic collision, disregarding the mass of the shock absorber?