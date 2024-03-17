14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A disk is centred in a xy-coordinate system, rotating about the z-axis. A force of 216 N is applied within the xy-plane at a point 29.0 cm from the x-axis and 33.6 cm from the y-axis, making a 34.0° angle with the x-axis. What is the magnitude and direction of the torque generated around the z-axis?
